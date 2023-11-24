Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Comment

If MP is right, CEO should lose job

Donna Page
By Donna Page
November 25 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallsend MP Sonia Horney and City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath.
Wallsend MP Sonia Horney and City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath.

IT'S the battle between Newcastle's popularly elected lord mayor and the most popular Labor MP in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.