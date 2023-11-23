Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Jets primed to strike against struggling Mariners

By Robert Dillon
November 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Buhagiar. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Trent Buhagiar. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

ARCHIE Goodwin is looming in the rear-view mirror, but Newcastle's new-look strike force of Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Trent Buhagiar are more focused on scoring goals than on their teenage teammate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.