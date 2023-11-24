The Lowedown: Newcastle Jets again have grounds for complaint

Described very modestly earlier in the week as one of the region's greatest ever players, I'm here to tell you that he is Australia's greatest ever player. Which Australian player would have played at Liverpool, during the era when they won five league championships, a European Cup, an FA Cup, and but for a high-class Flamengo side, and a footballing genius named Zico in his pomp, would have been widely recognised as the best team on the planet?