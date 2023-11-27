Dozens of animals seized from Hunter property, prohibition orders broken

Dozens of animals have been seized from an Upper Hunter property after orders banning pets at the location was broken.
A team of RSPCA inspectors found 37 animals including guinea pigs, dogs, fish, bearded dragons, a rabbit and a cat at the property on Friday November 24. One animal, a fish, was dead.
An RSPCA spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald the other animals were in "various conditions" and being treated by a vet.
The seizure came after the RSPCA were told a person subject to a prohibition order under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was keeping the animals.
The act - which was amended last year - prevents people convicted of serious cruelty crimes from owning, breeding or working for a business relating to animals.
"People who disobey these laws and are found in possession of an animal will not only face serious additional charges, but enforcement agencies like RSPCA NSW have the power to seize all animals found in the possession of the convicted person.
"Enforcement agencies also have the power to rehome these animals after five business days," an RSPCA spokesperson said.
No other information about the condition of the animals has been revealed and the matter continues to be investigated. The animals will stay in the care of RSPCA until investigations finish.
The Upper Hunter seizure comes shortly after the RSPCA Victoria revealed the number of animals seized in the neighbouring state has increased six years in a row.
Most shelters in NSW have reached capacity and up to 50 dogs were available for adoption from Rutherford earlier this month.
If you have animal welfare concerns, contact RSPCA NSW on 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 358) or make an online report.
