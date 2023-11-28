Newcastle Herald
Women to play same day as men as part of Newcastle RL changes

By Max McKinney
November 29 2023 - 7:00am
Newcastle Rugby League women's players Grace Langdon, Kendall Lehman, Tamika Bull and Molly Fitzhenry. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Newcastle Rugby League first-grade women's competition will align with the men's in 2024 as part of key changes aimed to elevate the female league, including playing their grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium.

