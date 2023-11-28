It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Newy

Big Red has made one of his first appearances of the year, signalling the start of the season and a packed schedule for the jolly old elf over the next few weeks.
The City of Newcastle rolled the switches on its 12.5-metre Wheeler Place Christmas tree on Monday night, where Santa will be available for photos between 5pm and 7pm on December 1, 2, 8 and 9, where "where everyone and their dog can also snap a selfie" with Santa, and take in the Christmas entertainment.
Seasonal productions of Messiah in the City on December 10 at City Hall, The Nutcracker on December 19 at the Civic Theatre and One Song Sing: How to Make Gravy in Wheeler Place on December 21, have been added to the calendar, with planned Santa visits at Christmas Story Stomp on December 5 at Newcastle Library and December 7 at Wallsend
Timberlina will present Christmas Rainbow Storytime at Newcastle Library on December 9 and Saint Nick will also make a stop at Newcastle Museum on December 6 at 11am as part of Christmas Story Explorers.
Wallsend will be busier than Santa's workshop with the iconic rotunda on the corner of Nelson, Tyrrell and Harris Streets hosting the Rock'n Elfy's Christmas Show from 11am on December 9, 16 and 23, featuring singing, dancing and prizes galore.
The rotunda will also play host to Christmas carols every night from 6pm between December 20 and December 23, as well as the Conscious Christmas Markets on December 9.
Mr and Mrs Claus will spend plenty of time in the Hamilton business precinct on December 15, inviting locals and business owners to take a free picture with the hard-working, happy couple.
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes was in Wheeler Place on Monday to light up the tree, and was keen to see local families come into the city for the festivities.
Meanwhile, the Newcastle Business Improvement Association has created a Festive Shopping Extravaganza, offering local shoppers a chance to share in $7,500 worth of vouchers to local boutiques, cafes, bars, restaurants, pubs, entertainment venues or hair and beauty businesses.
"If you miss the chance to see Santa in Wheeler Place, City of Newcastle is providing a free DIY photo opportunity at 161a Hunter Street, seven days a week, from December 11 right up to Christmas eve. Bring your family, friends and pets for this free DIY photo," Cr Nelmes said.
