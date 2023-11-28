Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Things to Do

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Newy

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated November 28 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes joins Santa and some furry friends at Wheeler Place to begin a month of festive fun.
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes joins Santa and some furry friends at Wheeler Place to begin a month of festive fun.

Big Red has made one of his first appearances of the year, signalling the start of the season and a packed schedule for the jolly old elf over the next few weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.