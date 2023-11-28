Students hit the stage with country music star Kirsty Lee Akers

IT WAS like a scene out of a teen movie for four Cessnock Public School students as they rocked out on stage with Australian country music star Kirsty Lee Akers in front of their peers.
Drummer Ella Welsh and vocalists Emerson Galloway, Charlotte Hill and Gigi Muir belted out one of Kirsty's hits Under My Skin, with the homegrown Hunter Valley singer herself when she visited their school on November 17.
"It was an amazing, unforgettable experience as well as being a lot of fun," the girls told the Newcastle Herald.
It was late in 2020 that the girls asked their teacher if they could learn a 'Kirsty song' and post it on social media, after Ms Akers made her first visit to the school.
Ms Akers said she had seen the girls' videos pop up online over the past few years.
And now three years later the got to provide backing vocals to Kirsty who also performed duets of co-written songs by Charlotte and Gigi.
"I clearly recall seeing the girls on Facebook three years ago doing one of my songs. That gave me such a buzz," Ms Akers said.
"It's given me great satisfaction to know the girls have sought to emulate what I do and are co-writing and performing their own songs. It was a genuine thrill for me to perform some of their songs with them."
Principal Ms Merilyn Burton said Ms Akers has been an incredible role model for the students.
"She has had an amazing impact on our students. We have even built a music room, filled with instruments, to accommodate the interest in music in our school," she said.
