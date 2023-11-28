Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local Government

Daisy may look like a normal pup but she is saving dozens of native plant species

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
November 28 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy the cocker spaniel has been trained to sniff out the noxious weed. Picture supplied
Daisy the cocker spaniel has been trained to sniff out the noxious weed. Picture supplied

UNTIL this week, council workers have spent hours meticulously combing bushland in search of a tiny white flower; the Chinese violet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.