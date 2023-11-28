Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Latest News
Obituary

Famed feminist Dale Spender remembered for her wit, humour and commitment

By Kirsten Lees and Lynne Spender
Updated November 29 2023 - 11:45am, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dale Spender. Picture supplied
Dale Spender. Picture supplied

At heart a teacher and a writer and always a feminist, Dale Spender lived a life driven by passion for women's equality and for education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.