Greyhounds Adoption Day returns to Dapto

Greyhounds As Pets (GAP) will host its first Adoption Day in Dapto for more than five years with a special event on December 16.
The Spirit of Christmas Greyhound Adoption Event will be in the Dapto Showgrounds and will end what has been an incredibly successful year for GAP.
At the last Dapto Adoption Day in 2018, new homes were found for 20 greyhounds.
Around 40 greyhounds will be attending the Dapto Adoption Day, and as a special offer in the spirit of Christmas, GAP has a one-off adoption fee just for the event of $150, a saving of $100 on the normal fee.
Get in early to register your interest. GAP will send you the event Dogologue, which has profiles of all the greyhounds available for adoption on the day to help you select the one just right for you. You can register at gapnsw.com.au.
For GAP, 2023 has been another memorable year. In January, Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) and GAP partnered with leading adoption agencies and programs in the United States, and began supplying greyhounds to the US to help fill their huge demand.
GAP also partnered with the Australian Federal Police Association and the Fraternal Order of Police in the United States to supply greyhounds specifically trained to be post-traumatic stress disorder companion animals.
And in July it was announced that the previous 12 months had seen a record 2,202 greyhounds rehomed through GRNSW's programs.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
