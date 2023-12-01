Father time not catching up with this pair yet
Father Rick turns four on December 4, but he's showing few signs of slowing down.
The Ray and Sharron Webster-trained dog added another feature to his resume with an all-the-way victory in the Ladbrokes Middle Distance Championship final at Dapto on November 23.
The win added to a stellar career for Father Rick who in 2022 reached the final of the Group 1 Megastar at Dapto, the NSW National Sprint Final, the Million Dollar Chase semi-finals, was third in the Group 3 Goulburn Cup Final, and fourth in the Dapto Middle Distance Championship, and in 2023 he made the final of The Collerson, and the Group 3 Ambrosoli at Wentworth Park.
While it wasn't a feature race like Rick's, the win of Harper's Boy at Gosford on November 25 was just as impressive. Trained by Martin Bretherton, Harper's Boy won the eighth race of his 176 start career at odds of $34. Whelped on June 16, 2017, that makes Harper's Boy a real senior at six years and five months old.
Curators Conference
GRNSW recently hosted its annual Curator's Conference at Ladbrokes Gardens in Newcastle. The two-day conference is held annually to update curators from around the state on the latest technology, training and information available, to help them maintain their venues at an elite standard.
"We hold these conferences with curators annually to share knowledge and update everyone on anything new to the industry which can help with their work," said deputy chief executive Wayne Billett.
"It's also a way to continue the learning and training of everyone's skill set. We require a really professional approach to our tracks and having conferences like this goes a long way to ensuring that happens."
Canya's cup
Michelle and Mick Lill captured the Group 3 Casino Cup on November 24 when former West Australian-trained greyhound Canya Exclusive led throughout to win. After a brilliant start to his career in Perth where he won nine in a row, Canya Exclusive sustained tendon and hock issues before finding his way to the kennels of the Lills.
With the help of vet John Newell, the Lills managed to get Canya Exclusive back to the track and he's won four of his six starts for the kennel.
Christmas day
While track renovations have postponed the 2023 Muswellbrook Cup, the club will host a big Christmas meeting on December 17. GRNSW has programmed a $5,000 Christmas Cup over the 431m, and a $7,200 Middle Distance event over the 571m, plus many activities for the entire family.
Tyler win
Congratulations to young Orange trainer Tyler Ginn who won his first race at Wentworth Park in November. Tyler has spent a lot of time learning the game from leading breeders Marty and Fiona Hallinan and Coin Counter is part-owned by Fiona, Tyler and the Hallinan's son Cameron.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.