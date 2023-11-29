Myall River dredging options to be investigated following ministerial meeting

The Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office will investigate dredging options for the Myall River following a meeting between Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and the office of Transport Minister Jo Haylen.
The river's inability to effectively flush and associated low salinity is also damaging the estuary's health.
Ms Washington described Wednesday's meeting as positive and said she was optimistic an outcome could be achieved.
"The concerns that have been raised with me by the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Progress Association and the Myall River Action group were squarely put in front of the minister's office and MIDO," Ms Washington said following the meeting.
"They understood the situation and will come back to me quickly with what is possible."
MIDO will contact Mid Coast Council to determine what dredging licences and approvals are in place for different parts of the estuary.
"The sand build up near the Singing Bridge is not something that has happened for a long time, if at all," Ms Washington said.
"It was unclear if the council has the necessary approvals for that area. MIDO has gone away to determine what approvals exist and I have asked them to come back to me very soon."
It is not known how much an emergency dredging operation would cost.
Ms Washington said the government was keen to implement a process of ongoing preventative maintenance in the state's waterways rather than emergency dredging responses.
"She (Minister Jo Haylen) understands the importance of managing the waterways well rather than managing the crisis," Ms Washington said.
"In the past it's been about just waiting until there is a crisis and then talking about dredging. I got a very clear message from the minister's office today that that is not the way she wants to operate going forward."
