Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Myall River dredging options to be investigated following ministerial meeting

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated November 29 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 6:23pm
Sand build-up at the mouth of the Myall River on November 15. Picture by John Grainger.
The Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office will investigate dredging options for the Myall River following a meeting between Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and the office of Transport Minister Jo Haylen.

