City all fired up for a massive night of New Year's Eve celebrations

THE CITY is all fired up to ring in 2024 with more than 30,000 people expected to flock to the foreshore to celebrate New Year's Eve.
Newcastle deputy mayor Declan Clausen said fire dancers and a death-defying aerial display from stunt pilot Paul Bennet will warm up the crowd for an epic fireworks display at 9pm.
"It's now the first of December, Christmas and New Year's Eve are just around the corner, people are getting ready to celebrate or commiserate the end of 2023 and welcome the new year," he said.
"We've got an awful lot planned, three separate villages with different live music and entertainment, amazing fire twirlers, two different aerial shows and of course the 9pm fireworks, so it's set to be a really wonderful way to celebrate the end of 2023."
Activities will be spread across Queens Wharf, Market Street Lawn and The Station with something on offer for all ages and abilities.
There will be a mix of carnival rides, amusements and inflatables to keep the youngest members of the family happy, with the popular sensory zone returning to offer a safe space for people with disabilities and their families to enjoy the event.
With a strong Indigenous theme to the event, celebrations will get under way at 4pm with a traditional smoking ceremony followed by demonstrations of tool making, Aboriginal dancers, face painting and areas for the kids to learn how to make traditional baskets.
Stunt pilot Paul Bennet and his team will put on spectacular aerial displays with a show at 6:30pm and another at 7:30pm.
City of Newcastle has worked closely with Keolis Downer to put on extra services for the event, providing the public with safe and accessible public transport, Cr Clausen said.
"We definitely recommend that people make use of public transport, Keolis Downer are putting on extra services, of course we're encouraging people to make use of the light rail as well," he said.
"Bringing 30,000 people to the foreshore of course requires us to make sure that safety is paramount, we're working with police and other authorities to make sure we do that in an efficient way.
"It's why we do encourage people where they can to use public transport, because there might be road closures to make sure we can host an amazing end of year event as safely as possible."
Family zones will be alcohol-free and a self-guided art walk will be set up along the foreshore with installations and sculptures from University of Newcastle students.
For the foodies, a host of mouth-watering vendors will be available alongside market stalls, three pop-up DJ stations and fire dancing displays providing plenty of things to see and do.
The fireworks display will cap off the night at 9pm, with the launch zone moved to Dyke Point this year to provide improved visibility for crowds.
It's expected to be a big night for the city's late-night traders as well, and Cr Clausen encouraged the community to take advantage of the New Year's Eve celebrations on offer.
"New Year's Eve is one of the busiest trading nights for many venues across the city, and we'll be working with those venues to make sure that people can celebrate either with free entertainment being put on by the City of Newcastle or in some of those other establishments," he said.
"I know that it's going to be a really special way to end 2023."
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the inclusive event will allow the whole community to come together and celebrate.
"After another busy 12 months for Newcastle, our community deserves an opportunity to join together to celebrate everything we've achieved, and everything we're looking forward to in 2024," she said.
For more information, visit whatson.newcastle.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.