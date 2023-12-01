Mulletfest returns to crown the most majestic mullet of 2023

Like many mullets, Dr Bush began growing his hair during the COVID years when haircuts were scarce, and kept it when the soldiers he works with on a south-west England Army camp took a liking to it. Dr Bush is using his Mulletfest appearance to raise funds for Testicular Cancer UK, he told UK TV show The Last Leg hosted by comedian Adam Hills this month, supporting many of is patients who are in the at-risk age group for the disease.