Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Mulletfest returns to crown the most majestic mullet of 2023

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
December 2 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian comedian Chris Franklin and Mulletfest founder Laura Johnson are ready for Mulletfest to return to its spiritual home on Saturday, December 2. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Australian comedian Chris Franklin and Mulletfest founder Laura Johnson are ready for Mulletfest to return to its spiritual home on Saturday, December 2. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Alistair Bush has sworn that if he wins Mulletfest today, he will burn his mullet and deliver the ashes back to Australia as a fitting tribute to make up for the 1882 Ashes cricket series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.