James Taylor announces 2024 tour down under in the Hunter Valley

LEGENDARY American singer-songwriter and guitarist James Taylor is coming back onto Australian soil for the first time in seven years with his tour, An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band.
The six-time Grammy winner will make his return at A Day On The Green and play at Bimbadgen Estate in the Hunter Valley on April 27, 2024 with special guests Josh Pyke and Ella Hooper.
He will play his only Queensland show at Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton on Sunday, April 21 and then in Bowral at Centennial Vineyards on Sunday, April 28.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will play some of his all time favourite classics: Fire and Rain, Country Road, Sweet Baby James, Carolina In My Mind and You've got a Friend.
In early 2020 Taylor released Break Shot, a deeply personal and authentic audio-only memoir detailing his first 21 years.
He also released his newest album, American Standard, his 19th studio album, which earned Taylor the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and gave him the honour of being the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 8 at 10am local time via Ticketmaster. AAMI members' presale and A Day On The Green members' presale begins at 9am local time on Wednesday, December 6.
His special guest Pyke broke out to widespread success with the release of his debut album Memories & Dust in 2007, and has cultivated a strong community of supporters around Australia and beyond, winning four ARIA Awards along the way.
Hooper was just 13 when she burst onto the Australian music scene. Through Unearthed by Triple J she scored her first number one with the Killing Heidi single Mascara on her 17th birthday, and their debut album, Reflector, entered the ARIA charts at number one, spending six weeks on top, going five times platinum and winning four ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Group.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.