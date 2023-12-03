Newcastle Herald
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Latest News
Breaking

James Taylor announces 2024 tour down under in the Hunter Valley

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated December 4 2023 - 7:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
American singer-songwriter and guitarist James Taylor.
American singer-songwriter and guitarist James Taylor.

LEGENDARY American singer-songwriter and guitarist James Taylor is coming back onto Australian soil for the first time in seven years with his tour, An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help