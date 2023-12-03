Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Boat Harbour surfer Eden Hasson claims national junior title

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 3 2023 - 7:33pm
Boat Harbour's Eden Hasson claimed the under-18 title at the Australian junior surfing championships at Phillip Island in Victoria on Sunday, winning a final featuring fellow Port Stephens surfer Jimmi Hill.

