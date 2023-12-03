Boat Harbour surfer Eden Hasson claims national junior title

Boat Harbour's Eden Hasson claimed the under-18 title at the Australian junior surfing championships at Phillip Island in Victoria on Sunday, winning a final featuring fellow Port Stephens surfer Jimmi Hill.
Hasson dominated the decider with a best two-wave total of 17.53 from an 8.33 with his fourth ride then a 9.2 with his seventh. He held a healthy lead from an opening 7.75 before the late score.
He beat West Australia Macklin Flynn (13.08), Anna Bay's Hill (12.98) and Victorian Willem Watson (12.73).
Newcastle's Natalie Fensom (12.03) was also a finalist, finishing second in the under-18 girls' division to West Australian Willow Hardy (13.33).
Meanwhile, Jackson Baker edged out Championship Tour surfer Ryan Callinan to claim a third Ray Richards Man on Man Memorial title at Merewether on Saturday. Baker won the Merewether Surfboard Club event final 11.53 to 11.33.
Callinan beat Mikey Clayton-Brown 16.83 to 14.07 in the semi-finals, while Baker toppled fellow Challenger Series competitor Morgan Cibilic on his, 12.67 to 11.56.
