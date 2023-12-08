Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Maritime workers in the pipeline for the future

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
December 8 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maritime workers are being trained for the future of the industry in Newcastle and the Hunter. Picture supplied
Maritime workers are being trained for the future of the industry in Newcastle and the Hunter. Picture supplied

TO MEET the demand for maritime workers in the Hunter, TAFE NSW plans to produce a pipeline of future workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.