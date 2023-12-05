'Foreshore's not just for a select few': harbour residents lose battle

RESIDENTS of luxury waterfront apartment building Huntington have lost their battle against a new bar and restaurant build downstairs, in a decision one councillor predicts will cause a 'friction point' for years to come.
The majority of City of Newcastle councillors voted in favour of the Honeysuckle proposal, despite 38 submissions against the plans.
Independent Cr John Church was one of two councillors to reject the DA, arguing the residents came first.
"The residents when they first saw the DA approval of this property by DOMA, it specifically excluded hospitality as a conditional consent and what we're doing is turning that original DA on its head and doing the exact opposite," he said.
"People leaving a licensed premises after midnight after they've had a full gut of beer or grog or whatever, are going to be noisy, and for us to be sitting here suggesting we can just rely on self regulation and a plan of management is an absolute joke.
"It will require the residents to call up and complain and what we will do by approving this DA is create a friction point for a building and the adjacent buildings for years to come."
The bar, which will be located on the ground floor, will be allowed to stay open until midnight on Friday and Saturday, 11pm from Monday to Thursday and 10pm on Sundays.
At Tuesday night's meeting, councillors pointed out the proponent, Damian O'Reilly, had made changes to the original proposal in response to concerns from residents - dropping the overall capacity from 530 patrons to 475 and the outdoor area from 355 to 300.
Labor Cr Carol Duncan made the case that the harbour foreshore is for everybody to enjoy, not just a select few.
"While I do appreciate so much the comments of residents about having worked for a lifetime to be able to live there, I think we need to remind ourselves that the centre of our city and our harbour foreshore is not a dormitory suburb," she said.
"It is an area that all Novocastrians should be able to enjoy, no matter where they live, and our visitors to this city as well."
In submissions, residents raised particular concerns about noise levels, anti-social behaviour and safety - but on Tuesday night councillors remained confident an acoustic report, which will be reviewed after two months of operation, combined with a plan of management would mitigate those issues.
Greens Cr John Mackenzie said it came down to a "complicated trade-off" between the city's night-time economy and the rights of the residents to enjoy where they live.
"On the one hand, this council has definitely shown a preference for supporting the night-time economy and making sure that we benefit from all the positive things that brings, particularly hospitality jobs for casual workers and others, but also activating our tourist economy and making sure we do have that vibrancy in economic activity in the CBD," he said.
"I guess in that trade off is where we try to make sure we use the conditions of consent and venue management plans to get the best possible balance between those two often competing sets of values."
The development application was approved, with both Cr Church and Cr Katrina Wark voting against the proposal.
