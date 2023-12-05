Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Racing through the rainbow at school colour run

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
December 5 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BURSTS of colour, fun music and big smiles were the scene of the school oval at Singleton's Australian Christian College on Tuesday, as students marked the end of the term with a colour run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.