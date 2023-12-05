Handing over hampers to help those in need this Christmas

DOING their part to help their community this Christmas, students at St Jospeh's Primary School, Kilaben Bay have been collecting non-perishable items for hampers.
In the last couple of weeks they have bagged cans of tin fruit and vegetables, packets of chips, biscuits and chocolate, pudding and long-life milk and custard.
On Tuesday, December 5 the students donated 20 bags to CatholicCare's Christmas Hamper Drive, which will be distributed to those in need across the Hunter.
St Joseph's Religious Education coordinator Taylor James said it was amazing to see the students jump on board to help others.
"Our students really understand the value of service and offering assistance to others," she said.
"They're familiar with fundraisers assisting people from other countries and food donations."
"We have such a beautiful and supportive community here at St Joseph's and we're very grateful to be the teachers here and see that our children are caring for others," she said.
CatholicCare executive director Gary Christensen said the hampers will make a different in the community as the cost of living crisis continues.
"We're seeing a massive increase of need," he said.
"The cost of living has risen so much that people are really doing it tough even for the basic every day groceries, so at Christmas time, people really need support from local organisations and churches like ours."
"It's so good to see the kids get on board, the generosity... so good to see that spirit of Christmas is alive and well."
Anyone in need of assistance can contact CatholicCare on 4979 1120.
