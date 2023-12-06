Broadmeadow sign more young talent for 2024 NPL men's season

Broadmeadow have added more young talent to their roster as they look to go one better in the NPL Men's Northern NSW next season.
Magic were second to Lambton Jaffas by a point in the 2023 premiership before losing to them via an injury-time goal in the decider.
Jim Cresnar has taken the reins from coach of the year John Bennis, who stepped aside because of work commitments, and he has kept the youthful squad together while adding goalkeeper Lewis Alvarez and Nic Kacev.
Alvarez, who stands close to 200-centimetres, played with Valentine last season before joining the Central Coast youth side for the NSW NPL. Uruguayan keeper Cesar Serpa is not returning to Magic. Kacev comes from the Jets Youth, who he scored for in their 2022 first-grade grand final win over Nepean in NPL NSW 3.
Magic have trial games against Northern Spirit and Bankstown in the next fortnight and Cresnar was pleased with how his squad were progressing.
"We were able to retain all the players, which was great," Cresnar said.
"Lewis is here and he has been training well. He's a big lad, 6'6 and he's got that physical presence. Nic is a left-side defender and he's looking good, too. We're in good shape."
Magic have secured Daniel McBreen as a specialist striker coach.
Jake Curley will be an assistant to Cresnar, but 2023 assistant Andrew Hoole has pulled out. Cresnar said the club was in the process of finalising another senior coach.
Meanwhile, the NPLM season is expected to start earlier than usual, on the weekend on February 24-25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.