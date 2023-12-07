Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

200,000 people, no new roads: hideous social experiment set for Lower Hunter

By Bradley Perrett
December 8 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
200,000 people, no new roads: hideous social experiment set for Lower Hunter
200,000 people, no new roads: hideous social experiment set for Lower Hunter

They do nasty things to rats in laboratory experiments, making them suffer to test ideas. People in and around Cessnock may be about to find out what it feels like.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.