New signing Jed Cartwright on why he joined the Newcastle Knights

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien is a big believer in the theory that a rugby league pack should comprise forwards of all shapes and sizes, to best challenge the defensive techniques of their opposition.
And from that perspective, it's not hard to see why O'Brien was so keen to bring Jed Cartwright to Newcastle, to potentially line up alongside Tyson Frizell in the second row.
Cartwright, at a towering 1.94 metres (six foot four inches, on the old scale), stands 11 centimetres taller than the power-packed Frizell, who outweighs his new teammate by four kilograms at 108kg.
Like his famous father John, who represented NSW and Australia and helped Penrith win the 1991 grand final, Cartwright is long-limbed and raw-boned. And if he has inherited any of his dad's ability to offload a pass in heavy traffic, he could soon become a very handy member of O'Brien's forward rotation.
The 27-year-old, who has signed a two-season contract with Newcastle, has played in 31 top-grade games for Penrith and South Sydney, interrupted by surgeries on his back (twice), hip and groin.
"Unfortunately my body has let me down a bit over the last couple of years," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"Last season was the most games I've had in a season, and this is shaping up as the first full pre-season I've had in a long time - over five years I think.
"So I'll be looking to hopefully nail down a regular spot for the whole year."
Cartwright was immediately attracted when the Knights contacted him mid-season to discuss his future plans.
"I was exploring my options at the time," he said.
"There was an opportunity to stay at Souths, but there was interest from the Knights and so I came up here to visit the club.
"I just kind of fell in love with the place the minute I got here. I came here with an open mind, but as soon as I saw what Newcastle had to offer, I knew this was where I wanted to be and fortunately it's worked out that way."
That enthusiasm only mounted towards the end of last season, as he watched his future teammates stringing together 10 consecutive wins and playing in front of three consecutive sell-out crowds.
Cartwright has played once previously at McDonald Jones Stadium, when Souths beat the Knights 40-28 in front of 18,621 fans in 2022, and can't wait to experience the famous New-cas-tle chant as a member of the home team.
"It was exciting sitting back, watching on TV," he said.
"Just the crowd and the atmosphere, and how much energy the members and fans seemed to give the boys, especially in those last couple of games.
"It really got me excited to get up here and get started."
