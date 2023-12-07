Newcastle Heraldsport
Coach Shane Pryce builds with youth and experience at New Lambton

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 7 2023
Shane Pryce.
Shane Pryce.

New Lambton have gained experienced keeper Shayne Van As and promising Jets youth products as they look to find the right mix under new coach Shane Pryce in the 2024 NPL men's NNSW.

