Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Bring strength to sick kids': 9yo survivor gives superhero tees to John Hunter

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated December 8 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A nine-year-old Fletcher boy who survived cancer as a baby has raised more than $6500 to fund superhero T-shirts for kids at John Hunter Children's Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.