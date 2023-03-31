When Maryland mother of three Amy Campton was told her daughter had a life-threatening condition her whole world was turned upside down.
Her now three year-old Amaya Hickson, was just three months old when she was diagnosed with 22q11 2 deletion syndrome, a chromosomal disorder.
"It was a massive shock, it was like 'Oh my god what does this mean?', I had to google it because I'd never heard of it before," she said.
The condition has caused Amaya to have a hole in her heart, respiratory and speech problems, low muscle tone and a submucous cleft.
"It's a condition that's life-long and it can vary between one and 186 symptoms, I've lost count of how many times we have been in hospital," Ms Campton said.
After years of poking and prodding, Ms Campton said her daughter had developed medical trauma but now a "super" initiative is helping with the treatment stress of sick kids, like Amaya.
Supertee, a not-for-profit organisation was launched as the brainchild of Jason Sotiris in 2018 when his one year-old daughter Angela was being treated for cancer at Westmead Children's Hospital.
He saw his daughter become distressed when her clothes became tangled in drip lines, so he designed a medical garment disguised as a superhero costume with press studs that are easily undone and MRI friendly.
"They allow for nurses and and parents to bypass all the medical equipment that is required for children to have when confined to a hospital bed," he said.
Ms Compton ordered a Supertee when Amaya was booked in for surgery and said it made "a world of difference".
"I knew we were going to be in hospital for a little while and it absolutely made a difference. When she put it on, it brought a smile to her face because she was a superhero and she could do anything," she said.
"Having the Supertee just meant the doctors didn't have to invade her, they could just undo the studs while she's still sleeping, to do her observation," she said.
In a move to support sick kids like Amaya, Orica Kurri Technical Centre employees ditched the dynamite on Friday, March 31 to help pack the specially made medical garments for John Hunter Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.
Orica continuous manufacturing vice president Bertus De villiers said it was a super initiative to support vulnerable families in the Hunter.
"We think it's a real and noble initiative and also a practical way to get involved. It's not just working for a company, it shows that we have got a bigger purpose in terms of supporting the community and local areas," he said.
The employees packed the Captain Marvel and Captain America themed Supertees into reusable tins with a special message.
Each tin consists of stickers, an activity book, an official hero status card recognising the child as a superhero from Marvel, one Supertee, a bookmark with an inspiring message for the parents and a special message from actress Brie Larson and actor Chris Hemsworth. It also comes with a personal, handwritten note from the volunteer that prepared it.
Mr Sotiris said each box was packed with love. "It's a bit of an initiation. It's a ceremony. This child is truly recognised as a superhero," he said.
He thanked Orica for their support in supplying Supertees to sick children.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
