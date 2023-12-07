Newcastle Herald
Fears predicted slow Christmas trade could see businesses forced to close

By Jamieson Murphy
December 8 2023 - 5:00am
East End Surf and Skate owner Aidan Essex-Plath said the trend toward online shopping had dramatically impacted sales in his brick-and-mortar store.
A predicted downturn in Christmas trade has the business community concerned a slow holiday season could be the final straw that forces some local shops to permanently close their doors.

