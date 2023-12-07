Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Trainer Aaron Goadsby to fight ban for contamination positive

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 7 2023 - 7:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Goadsby. Picture Racing at Club Menangle
Aaron Goadsby. Picture Racing at Club Menangle

Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby plans to appeal a three-month disqualification handed down by Harness Racing NSW stewards for a positive swab contributed to "a contamination".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.