Trainer Aaron Goadsby to fight ban for contamination positive

Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby plans to appeal a three-month disqualification handed down by Harness Racing NSW stewards for a positive swab contributed to "a contamination".
Goadsby-trained Luvareschs returned a post-race urine sample containing prohibited substances phenylbutazone, oxyphenbutazone and gamma-hydroxyphenylbutazone following her win at Newcastle Paceway on May 26.
At an inquiry on Wednesday, Goadsby pleaded guilty to presenting Luvareschs to race not free of prohibited substances but presented evidence that the positive came from a contamination.
Stewards were satisfied that it was "from contamination within the stable environment, rather than a direct administration to that horse" but still disqualified Goadsby for three months.
In determining the penalty, stewards said they were mindful of several factors, including that it was Goadsby's first "prohibited substance matter".
Goadsby, who has expanded his Goozdolphin Racing operation in recent years, said he would appeal the sanction given it was established that the positive swab came from a contamination. The disqualification was to start immediately.
Goadsby had one runner, Major Memphis in race three, entered for Newcastle's nine-event program on Friday night.
