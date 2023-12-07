Ausgrid to reconsider planned power outage in 37C heat

A decision on whether a planned power outage in Stockton on Saturday will go ahead in 37 degree heat will be made on Friday afternoon.
The planned outage is scheduled between 8am and 5pm and will affect 428 homes.
Streets affected include Cardigan, Chester, Clyde, Crown, Douglas, Forfar, Fullerton, King, Lomond, Monmouth, North, Pembroke, Ross, Roxburgh, William and Punt Road.
The works are scheduled amid an expected heatwave, with temperatures set to climb into the 40s in parts of NSW.
While the works were still scheduled on Friday morning, Ausgrid said they would review the plans and make a decision on Friday afternoon.
Ausgrid on Thursday postponed its work in Scone, Jerrys Plains and Sedgefield planned for Friday due to the weather conditions.
The electricity provider said it considered a range of factors including the customers affected, the safety of its crews and the nature of the work.
Ausgrid Group executive for operations Sam Sofi said emergency crews were on standby ready to respond to any power outages.
"As part of our standard planning for these very hot conditions, our operators review the network to ensure we're ready to respond to any impacts of the extreme temperatures and any rise in demand for electricity," Mr Sofi said.
"Generally, the impact on the power network only increases after multiple, consecutive very hot days."
In places where temperatures are forecast to reach 40 degrees planned maintenance work is usually cancelled, except in cases where customers agree to the work going ahead.
With the upcoming heatwave conditions, Ausgrid is urging customers to prepare for the higher temperatures.
Customers are advised set air conditioning to the correct temperature and use the power save mode if available.
"The optimum range for air conditioning is between 23 and 26 degrees and every degree of cooling below that can add up to 10 per cent to your running costs," Mr Sofi said.
"You can also save by using fans."
