Striker enters golden boot conversation as Jets stun A-League leaders Wellington

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated December 9 2023 - 9:10pm, first published 7:47pm
Newcastle Jets celebrate after a goal in their 3-0 win over Wellington at Sky Stadium on Saturday. Picture Getty Images
APOSTOLOS Stamatelopoulos scored a double and moved into the conversation for the A-League golden boot as the Newcastle Jets stunned competition leaders Wellington Phoenix 3-0 at Sky Stadium on Saturday night.

