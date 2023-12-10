Soon-to-be unveiled ocean baths could be the best Christmas present for Newcastle

Anyhoos, the installation of a flat concrete bottom and ramp at the southern end of NOB will allow vehicle and machine access, importantly ensuring the NOB will not be closed for up to a month - depending on the weather - each winter while the sand build up is removed. That is a big win for the many bathers who use the NOB all year round. Another big win is the retention, refurbishment and improvement of the art-deco stairs and the bleachers at the northern end of the baths. There is loads more seating around the pool, and contemporary shading built to withstand an east coast low has been installed. There is a new lifeguard tower that provides a 270-degree view from where lifeguards can see the entire baths.