Unheralded Jets striker shoots for the stars

APOSTOLOS Stamatelopoulos didn't rate a mention among the favourites to win the A-League top goal-scorers' award at the start of the season.
Melbourne City sharp-shooter and four-time golden boot-winner Jamie Maclaren was the top pick.
Wellington import Oskar Zawada, Victory's hired gun Bruno Fornaroli, Perth flyer Adam Taggart and Marcus Antonsson (Wanderers) were all in the conversation.
True to predictions, they have all been in form.
However, only mercurial Uruguayan Fornaroli, with nine, has out-scored Stamatelopoulos.
The unheralded front-man netted a brace in the Jets' 3-0 win over Wellington on Saturday to take his tally to six in six games.
It is the 24-year-old's most productive period in a professional career that included two seasons in Greece.
Jets coach Rob Stanton has not been surprised by the underrated marksman's start to the campaign.
"The thing about Stamma is that he has arrived here with a changed mindset," Stanton said. "He has matured. He has experienced what it is like in Europe.
"Everyone has periods in their life where they can go up and down. The penny has dropped for him on a few things. He doesn't miss anything during the week. He touches base with every detail he needs to. He wants to be the best he can be. He doesn't want to look back on his career and think, 'I could have been better'."
Stamatelopoulos, 24, has scored his goals in varying ways. Two have been headers, one from a penalty. All have been scored from inside the box.
"It is down to my teammates putting the ball into the box," Stamatelopous said. "I'm a centre forward, it is my job to put the ball into the back of the net."
Next for the Jets is a home clash on Saturday against Perth, whom Stamatelopous scored a late equaliser in round one.
"He believes he is going to score goals," Stanton said. "He deserves it because he is doing all the work."
