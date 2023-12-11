Cheap Trick and The Angels bring Red Hot Summer Tour detour to Civic

GLAM-rock legends Cheap Trick have expanded their Australian tour to include a solo show at Newcastle's Civic Theatre.
The Rock'n'roll Hall of Famers will play the Civic Theatre on February 29, with support from Australian pub-rock legends The Angels.
Cheap Trick were already scheduled to return to Australia in February and March for the Red Hot Summer Tour with fellow USA rocker Suzi Quatro, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Screaming Jets and Baby Animals.
However, that tour bypasses the Hunter entirely, with the closest shows at Port Macquarie on February 24 and Bella Vista in north-west Sydney on March 3.
Cheap Trick last visited the Hunter in March 2022, when they headlined the ill-fated Under The Southern Stars festival at the Maitland Showground.
During the '70s and '80s Cheap Trick produced a raft of soft-rock hits with I Want You To Love Me, Dream Police, The Flame and If You Want My Love, led by guitarist Rick Nielsen, bassist Tom Petersson and flamboyant frontman Robin Zander.
For Novocastrian Angels fans, it'll be the first opportunity to catch new vocalist Nick Morton out front.
Morton previously drummed for the Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again legends and replaces Screaming Jets frontman Dave Gleeson, who performed his final gig with The Angels in June.
