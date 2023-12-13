Top seafood supplier says plenty of prawns, oysters at stable prices

The modest storefront of Dawson's Oysters on King Street, Warners Bay, belies the huge presence this business has on providing oysters and seafood to the top restaurants in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley, as well as the general public.
Dawson's delivers oysters to more than 70 restaurants, taking pride providing fresh and local oysters.
Louise Murphy and Thelma Williams purchased the business in May 2021, with Louise's daughter Hannah Woods taking on the job of manager.
They have expanded the offering at the retail store, expanding the choice of fresh and frozen seafood, plus adding gourmet condiments, cookbooks and more, including their own Dawson's range of sauces for oysters.
Hannah Woods took a moment to answer questions on the holiday season.
How is supply looking?
We are seeing two ends of the spectrum this year with the two seafood mainstays - oysters and prawns.
Australia's prawn market is divided into two main sectors - aquaculture and wild caught.
Fortunately, both sectors are thriving this season, resulting in ample supply and thus a lot of choice for consumers this Christmas.
On the other hand, we are feeling the impacts of heavy rainfall on the South Coast of NSW as every estuary south of Sydney is currently closed for harvest.
We have also seen closures in the Forster area recently and these both impact oyster supply significantly.
On a positive note, Port Stephens estuaries remain open, presenting an opportunity for [oyster] farmers to step in and address the shortfall. After a really tough few years for Port Stephens, we are lucky that local supply is available this Christmas.
How is price looking?
For prawns and fish, the market seems to be stable, with no significant spikes in pricing like we saw last year.
Salmon prices have come down a tad, and prawns will be retailing in low- to mid-$40s per kilo we'd expect.
On the other hand, prices per dozen for oysters are expected to be on the higher side with estuary closures across NSW having an impact.
Our oyster prices currently range from $26 to $32 per dozen depending on grade. We won't see too much of an increase for us over Christmas, maybe a dollar here or there.
The escalating cost of doing business also poses a significant challenge for small businesses, I think.
As operational expenses continue to surge, pricing is a juggling act more than ever this year - we need to set prices in a way that covers growing expenses but doesn't break the bank for customers who are also feeling the cost of living pressures.
Can you feel a tougher economy in your business?
This year has thrown its fair share of challenges at us, and like many small businesses, we've really felt the combination of rising costs [and] consumer spending taking a breather.
But here's the silver lining - our Christmas pre-orders have been off the charts this year. We're talking hitting capacity for Christmas orders weeks ago, and now we're just keeping the doors open for walk-ins.
It's been a real morale booster, seeing the fantastic response from our loyal customers.
As for the restaurant scene, things have been heating up lately, especially with the weather getting warmer.
While we don't see restaurants tapping the brakes for the holiday season, there's a noticeable trend towards more retail action.
It looks like customers are leaning towards enjoying their meals at home rather than hitting up their favourite restaurants and pubs as frequently.
So, we're riding the waves and staying adaptable. We're here to ensure you've got great quality seafood and oysters, no matter what twists and turns the year throws at us.
Where are you sourcing your oysters? What type is in demand?
For years, our primary oyster source has been from Port Stephens, and this remains the case.
We will also be working with farmers from the Manning and Forster areas when they get the green light to harvest, which will hopefully be in the next week or so.
In the Hunter Region, Sydney Rock oysters remain the crowd favourite.
However, a noteworthy shift is happening, with a growing interest in the Port Stephens Pacific oysters. Pacific oysters thrive in the cooler months up here, so we look forward to seeing an abundance of Port Stephens Pacifics next year.
You have a wider range of products these days?
Since taking over the business in 2021, I've loved experimenting with new products. Some more successful than others. I always keep things as local as possible, and I'd say condiments from Aussie brands like Beerenberg, Tasteology and Sticky Balsamic are definitely favourites at Dawson's.
We've also partnered with Ferguson Australia this year and are stocking a range of their beautiful South Australian fish fillets in our freezer section.
This year saw us launch our own range of condiments and sauces, a chowder base, fish stocks and gourmet butters. We are really proud of our Dawson's Gourmet Range and have been getting lots of positive feedback from our customers. You really can't beat our French Mignonette dressing as an accompaniment to freshly shucked oysters.
What's the plan at home?
Of course, seafood is at the centre. We keep things simple with natural oysters, fresh prawns, bugs and scallops.
Ham and salad are favourites too. My mum Lou and Aunty Bec are the head chefs in our family, and they always put on a memorable spread.
Mum's secret seafood sauce for prawn cocktails and my aunty Bec's lemon preserve butter on top of scallops are both highlights.
Hunter Valley wines always feature on Christmas day, and you can't go past bubbles from Krinklewood or cold crisp vinos from Usher Tinkler.
