The Secrets Of Midwives author Sally Hepworth booked for Writers Festival

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
December 13 2023 - 12:31pm
Sally Hepworth will make her first appearance at the Newcastle Writers Festival in April. Picture supplied
Sally Hepworth will make her first appearance at the Newcastle Writers Festival in April. Picture supplied

NEW York Times best-selling Melbourne author Sally Hepworth will make her maiden appearance at the Newcastle Writers Festival in April as part of a star-studded line-up.

