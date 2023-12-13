Target Reno at own peril warns Jets coach

COACH Rob Stanton has no issue with rivals players putting a target on the back of Newcastle Jets creative spark Reno Piscopo.
In fact, Stanton believes the extra attention will only make Piscopo more dangerous.
Phoenix captain Alex Rufer made it his mission to test Piscopo physically in the Jets' 3-0 win in Wellington on Saturday.
The first three times the attacker received the ball, Rufer went crunch.
Each time, the Jets received a freekick. Eventually the Phoenix captain was given a yellow card.
The Jets take on Perth at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday and Stanton would welcome similar tactics by the visitors.
"Wellington certainly targeted him," Stanton said. "If they target Reno, it is a good thing. It will make him go - 'they are worried about me, I better give them something to worry about'.
"I don't want him to get injured, that is for sure.
"If they are going to do that to him, it will make him a better player. Reno will see that as a sign of respect and he might make them pay for it.
"In the end, if you do it enough, you will get a card. I thought Rufer should have got carded earlier."
Piscopo said he expected nothing less from Rufer, whom he played alongside during three seasons at Wellington.
"I know what Ruf is like and came prepared mentally," Piscopo said. "It was a great battle. I enjoyed it. I knew he was going to try and knock me over, try to win the ball, be rough. I was prepared for that."
It was Piscopo's first start - and second appearance - after being sidelined for three months with a torn calf.
"I was really happy with him," Stanton said. "The part that people may not have seen is that he did a really good defensive job.
"I know what he can do with the ball.
"He and Stamma (Apostolos Stamatelopoulos) worked really hard defensively. They were a big part of the game plan. They executed that part right."
Piscopo started alongside Stamatelopous up front, rather than in the No.10 role where he mainly played under Arthur Papas.
"We haven't had Reno in the team so we have been playing with two traditional nines," Stanton said. "Reno is at his best when in the centre of the park where he can move in different areas. We had to think about how we integrate him so we get the best out of him and still keep the team functioning well.
"You have to give creative players a bit of freedom. If you handcuff them, they lose what they bring to the table. I don't want to restrict players like him and Clayton.
"With Reno's composure on the ball. I said linger on the edges, linger in the centre, come off the line, make a run, stand still for a second until you see what you want to see.
"I want him to express himself and when we don't have the ball, work as part of the team."
Piscopo got through 78 minutes against Wellington, more than double the 32 minutes he played against Melbourne City.
"I think Reno is two games away from being back at his peak," Stanton said. "He did a lot better than I thought. It was more about getting him on the park, getting him in the groove, getting a few good touches. I think he exceeded that."
