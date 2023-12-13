Police divers pull body from submerged car in Hunter river

The body of a man believed to be in his 30s has been found in a submerged car in the Upper Hunter.
Emergency services were called to the Merriwa River, along the Golden Highway at Merriwa at about 6am December 13, following reports a car was submerged in the water.
Hunter Valley police established a crime scene and divers were deployed.
A man's body was then found in the vehicle.
He is yet to be formally identified - however police believe he was aged in his 30s.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
