Buhagiar strikes with last kick of the game to rescue a point for gallant Jets

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated December 16 2023 - 9:43pm, first published 8:05pm
Jets right back Dane Ingham and Perth's Alek Susnjar compete for a header in the Glory's 2-1 win on Saturday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
SUBSTITUTE Trent Buhagiar rescued a point for the Newcastle Jets, scoring a dramatic equaliser with the last kick of the game for a 2-all draw with Perth Glory in a bizarre A-League clash at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.

