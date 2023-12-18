Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Mind-blowingly amazing': The Hunter rallies for bushfire victims

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated December 19 2023 - 7:10am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abermain Hotel owner Cass Ponchard sorting through "dozens" of bags of generous donations. Picture by Simone De Peak
Abermain Hotel owner Cass Ponchard sorting through "dozens" of bags of generous donations. Picture by Simone De Peak

In the days after flames ripped through her community, a strange memory came to Kurri Kurri woman Ree Heywood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help