Why the revamped Newcastle Ocean Baths are 'the bomb'

It was probably the first time as a journalist I'd had to put my togs on for a job, but the offer to test out the new-look Newcastle Ocean Baths a week early was one too inviting to pass up.
While I was happy to potentially claim the title of 'first bomb into the upgraded ocean baths' on December 14, it was a shame the works weren't complete in time for the whole public to have a swim that day - the hottest day of the summer in Newcastle at 38.7C.
However after almost two years closure, the baths are sure to be popular for weeks and months to come, even on cooler days.
Touring the new-look site and hearing what works had been completed, it's clear the idea was to make the baths appear how they did before, but better.
A community reference group worked with the council to keep the favourite features while incorporating some additions.
The iconic green bleachers remained, but were cleaner, smoother and less cracked - much the same with the promenade areas and starting blocks.
The original round art deco stairs couldn't be retained, but a replica set was installed in their place.
The sand on the pool floor, a point of much contention, felt softer and less muddy than it used to and the water was fresh.
As Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said on the day: "the really interesting thing about delivering infrastructure is people forget what it was like before you renewed it".
For those who need a reference point, looking at the difference between the completed pool/promenade area and the pavilion, which is next in line for an upgrade, shows how much work has been done.
The popular butcher's block was kept as a launch pad for jumpers. It was still quite slippery to climb up and stand on at the time, but the council assured that it had been rectified the day before the re-opening.
The catwalk bridge was widened and the framework replaced with a more durable composite material, while the timber on top was replaced.
The steps into the lap swimming area and ramp into the main pool were great additions for accessibility.
There is more shade over the seated area and extra seats installed at the southern end of the pool. Concerns were raised among the community reference group that the proximity of these new seats to the water could be an attraction for people to jump off into the shallow end, so signage will be important.
What swimmers may not notice is the new pumps, which will replace the water in six hours. The pool was previously filled and drained once a week.
The project team said a coating was also placed on the pool walls which will make them easier to clean and maintain, hopefully further improving the previous issue of water quality.
Some critics of the council said they would reserve their praise of the works to see how the infrastructure held up over time, particularly in the big swells known to inundate the site.
But many in the community will just be glad to not only have their beloved baths back, but looking as good as ever.
