Graphic Content

Mayfield murderer Zachary Dowling 'not at all remorseful' for choking elderly boyfriend

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated December 20 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
A REMORSELESS killer who forced his elderly and frail boyfriend to choke on his dentures during a bout of "rough sex" in a Mayfield boarding house has been jailed until at least 2039.

