A-League: Reno Piscopo cleared for Newcastle Jets' trip to Adelaide

By Craig Kerry
December 21 2023 - 5:30pm
Newcastle Jets attacker Reno Piscopo has recovered from an ankle injury and will play against Adelaide. Picture by Darren Pateman, AAP
Jets coach Rob Stanton has declared playmaker Reno Piscopo "good to go" against Adelaide on Friday night at Coopers Stadium after shrugging off an ankle injury at training.

