Newcastle Olympic sign Jacob Pepper to lead the way in 2024 NPL

Newcastle Olympic have pulled off a coup with the recruitment of Jacob Pepper from Edgeworth for the 2024 NPL Men's Northern NSW season.
Pepper, 31, made 149 appearances in the A-League before returning home to Newcastle and playing with Cooks Hill in 2022 then Edgeworth this year.
Olympic co-coach Paul DeVitis, who has taken over with Neil Owens from Joel Griffiths, said Pepper would give his young squad vital experience as they look to return to the top five.
"We were needing one more experienced player and we were looking for someone who has played at the A-League level who can bring more professionalism into the training environment and that winning mentality, because it is our goal to make finals next year," DeVitis said.
Jared Muller (moved overseas) and Wil Southcombe (Jets Youth) are losses, along with Americans Grant Michaels and Hamza Moosvi.
Rhys Cooper (Maitland) and Louis Townsend (New Lambton) have returned to Olympic, who have also signed Lachlan West from the Jets Youth.
