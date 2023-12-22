Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Exclusive

Christmas in crisis care: hundreds of kids stuck in 'emergency placements'

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
December 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christmas in crisis care: hundreds of kids stuck in 'emergency placements'
Christmas in crisis care: hundreds of kids stuck in 'emergency placements'

THIS Christmas, hundreds of children in the child protection system will wake up in the company of agency-employed strangers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.