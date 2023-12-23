Robbie Morris pulls right rein to sweep Inter City Pace heats

Robbie Morris reckons Hands On produced the most impressive performance in heats of the Inter City Pace (2422m) at Maitland.
And he should know.
The Sydney reinsman drove all three winners, each the favourite, in qualifiers on Friday night as visiting trainers held sway.
Morris steered Hands On, trained by wife, KerryAnn, to victory in the second heat. The five-year-old overcame an outside, second-row draw to score a 9.1m win in a mile rate of 2:00:3. Morris took Hands On three wide early to sit outside the leader before he kicked clear heading into the final turn.
Elizabeth Heath-trained Didshedoit and Bettor To Be Tricky gained the early led from front-row draws in the other heats. Didshedoit won by 2.2m in 2:02:0 and Bettor To Be Tricky by 10.7m in 2:00:3.
"They were all good wins in their own way," Morris said. "To clean sweep the heats is a really good achievement, but probably Hands On stands out as the best for me. He had to do a bit of work early on. I had to really burn and he still won by a big margin.
"Bettor To Be Tricky's lead time wasn't as strong, but the last three quarters, he blew them away.
"Didshedoit controlled the race and turned out to be the best one in that."
Others into Saturday night's $25,000 final were runners-up Indasky, Stealth Bomba and Rogue Bling, third-placegetters Sonic Express, Payton's Rock and Jeffcoate, and fastest fourth Sunshine Pepper.
On Saturday night, premiership winners Darren Elder (trainer) and Blake Hughes (driver) fittingly closed out the season at Newcastle with a narrow victory from True Stepper in the last.
Chloe Formosa, Jack Brown and Josh Gallagher drove winning doubles, while Sydney trainer Kevin Pizzuto had a treble.
