Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newy beachgoers urged to hand in bricks of cocaine washing up on shores

By Kathryn Magann
December 25 2023 - 9:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are warning the public after packages, suspected to be cocaine, washed up on NSW beaches. (HANDOUT/NSW POLICE)
Police are warning the public after packages, suspected to be cocaine, washed up on NSW beaches. (HANDOUT/NSW POLICE)

Bricks of cocaine covered in barnacles are washing up along the beaches of NSW, and police are urging anyone who finds another to contact them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.