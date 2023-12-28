Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

The sky's the limit when it comes to gyrocopters

By Daniel Scott
December 28 2023 - 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're ever in need of falling (back) in love with Newcastle and its nearby coastline, then getting above it all in a gyroplane would be one sure-fire way of doing so.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.