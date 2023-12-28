Hunter SES volunteers make special trip to Queensland

HUNTER SES crews are amongst dozens of volunteers deployed to Queensland this week in a bid to restore the state after severe storm damage.
Crews from Cessnock and Lake Macquarie-Cooranbong took up the call to help after storms ravaged Gold Coast and Brisbane areas, claiming at least seven lives.
This group of eight will help clear road blockages, remove dangerous trees and temporarily fixed damaged houses.
The volunteers were chosen based on availability and skillset, though SES northern zone commander Chief Superintendent Andrew Cribb said the Hunter and Lake Macquarie had very well-trained SES crews.
He said the team will be based mostly in Coomera and its surrounds.
"The danger on the Gold Coast is wide-scale," Chief Superintendent Cribb.
It has been a huge week for the Hunter volunteers. More than 120 calls for help across the region - mostly in Rutherford - were only wrapped up yesterday.
A team of 42 NSW volunteers was deployed to Queensland in total. They arrived in Queensland on Thursday night to begin three days of work this morning.
Chief Superintendent Cribb said it was becoming "more and more common" for SES crews to be deployed interstate in the wake of natural disasters and some had even been put on standby to help internationally.
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York thanked the NSW SES members for giving their own time to help their Queensland counterparts.
"This Is a difficult time for many Queenslanders and hopefully our NSW SES volunteers can assist with the current emergency response," said Commissioner York.
"NSW SES volunteers are currently giving up their own time with family and friends over the Christmas holidays to help Queensland communities, which I know they are more than willing to do."
