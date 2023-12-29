Chloe Formosa eyeing spot next to dad on Inter City honour roll

Robbie Morris drove all three to wins last week and has taken the drive on the impressive Hands On in the final. Hands On appears the pacer to beat, despite the tricky draw, after rounding the field last week to sit outside the leader before cruising late to a 9.1-metre win. Bettor To Be Tricky, which Josh Gallagher will drive, and Didshedoit led and controlled their heats on the way to 10.7m and 2.2m victories respectively.