Chloe Formosa eyeing spot next to dad on Inter City honour roll

The Formosa name could be written onto the Inter City Pace honour roll again on Saturday night at Maitland, but chances are if it is, it will be a new one.
Eighteen-year-old Chloe Formosa has picked up the drive on heat winner Didshedoit, which will have gate three in the $25,000 final.
Last year, Chloe's father, Michael, earned a NSW drive of the year nomination when he steered One For The Rodi to victory in the 60th edition of the race for Cessnock trainer Andrew Stapleford.
Michael also trained and drove Staminator to success in the 2008 decider. He has a drive in this year's final on Dwayne Brown-trained Rogue Bling, which was second in his heat and will need luck from the inside, second-line draw.
Chloe, too, will need luck on Didshedoit, which faces strong opposition from Elizabeth Heath-trained stablemate Bettor To Be Tricky in gate four and KerryAnn Morris' Hands On in 10.
Robbie Morris drove all three to wins last week and has taken the drive on the impressive Hands On in the final. Hands On appears the pacer to beat, despite the tricky draw, after rounding the field last week to sit outside the leader before cruising late to a 9.1-metre win. Bettor To Be Tricky, which Josh Gallagher will drive, and Didshedoit led and controlled their heats on the way to 10.7m and 2.2m victories respectively.
Chloe drove Didshedoit to wins at Newcastle and Penrith before handing over to Morris and she was glad to get her first chance in an Inter City final.
"I've driven her two times for two winners and I know the horse fairly well," she said. "I work for Lizzie so I drive her in trackwork a lot.
"It's not a terrible draw. She's got good gate speed and she's also got a lot of speed when you use her late, so she's pretty versatile and she'll put herself in a handy position.
"I'd say the stablemates will be hardest to beat. They both went really well last week. She did as well, so I think it's just who gets the best run in the race.
"Dad's in it again this year, so I'll be driving against him, which is pretty good."
