Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Chloe Formosa eyeing spot next to dad on Inter City honour roll

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 29 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Formosa. Picture Bathurst Harness Racing Club
Chloe Formosa. Picture Bathurst Harness Racing Club

The Formosa name could be written onto the Inter City Pace honour roll again on Saturday night at Maitland, but chances are if it is, it will be a new one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.