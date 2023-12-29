Hail, lightning strikes and power outages: Severe thunderstorm hits the Hunter

The lower Hunter was rattled by severe storms less than an hour after warnings were issued.
The Bureau of Meteorology released a warning at 2:11pm, saying that Maitland, Cessnock, Singleton, Dungog and Newcastle were at risk. The warning was cancelled just over an hour later, but not before damage had hit.
By 2:45pm, large raindrops and wind hit much of Newcastle - including the city and foreshore. It was followed by hail which melted shortly after hitting the ground.
More than 1600 homes across the region - including 110 in Lambton, 60 in Tenambit and 1500 in Kurri Kurri and Heddon Greta - lost power.
"[Our] modem threw sparks and died. [Now] there's hail," a resident posted to Facebook.
A spokesperson from Ausgrid told the Newcastle Herald experts were being sent to the affected suburbs around 3:30pm, aiming to determine the causes of outages. Any damaged equipment would be cleared.
Fires and hazards from lightning strikes were also reported in the Hunter. A spokesperson from Fire and Rescue NSW said crews were responding to calls across the region following severe weather.
A fire was reported west of the M1 in Killingworth shortly before 3:30pm. It was not yet known if the fire began from lightning.
"We certainly have had a number of calls to a number of lightning strikes," the spokesperson said, noting lightning had "automatically set off" some fire alarms and emergency service systems.
Further updates on lightning damage will be reported when available.
Large hail stones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are expected throughout the afternoon.
The State Emergency Service advises residents to:
The severe thunderstorm warning remains current for the mid north coast area.
Friday's stormfront come just days after parts of Maitland - particularly Rutherford - were hit with huge hailstones that damaged roofs, cars and other property. The weather event may have marked the Hunter's worst hail storm in almost 20 years.
The SES responded to more than 120 calls in the area, which were only completed on Thursday afternoon.
More updates to come.
